MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a male juvenile after, they said, he struck an infant and a woman in Miami Beach and fled the scene, Sunday afternoon.

According to Miami Beach Police, the victims were crossing the street when they were struck by the subject near 77th Street and Dickens Avenue, just before 4:30 p.m. The driver, who was behind the wheel of a black Cadillac sedan, then sped away.

Paramedics transported the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Meanwhile, officers searched for the runaway car. They quickly found the driver, and the vehicle, a few blocks away, on 75th Street and Carlyle Avenue.

Police placed the juvenile under arrest and took him in for questioning.

