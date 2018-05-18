Justin Timberlake makes South Florida stop, performs at AAA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Music fans gathered at the American Airlines Arena in Downtown Miami as Justin Timberlake delivered some of his chart-topping hits.

It’s been an amazing year for singer Justin Timberlake.

He released his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods” and has set out on a world tour.

Timberlake’s new music isn’t just inspired by nature, but is also a nod to his home state — Tennessee.

His wife, actress Jessica Biel, even appeared in one of his music videos to show support for his new evolved sound.

Timberlake added a touch of southern to his songs as he did doing a country/rock inspired single with Chris Stapleton called “Say Something.”

He performed at the Super Bowl and then took his music on the road.

Timberlake made a South Florida stop, Friday.

“I’m so excited!” said one fan.

“We love Justin Timberlake,” said another.

Fans are anticipating a little bit of old and a little bit of new.

“My favorite song is ‘Mirrors,’ and I look in the mirror,” a fan said.

Crews spoke to a fan who wants a bit of the old.

“I’m bringing Sexy Back,” another sang.

While the Northern American portion of his tour is on schedule, Timberlake announced on Friday that some stops in Europe will be postponed and rescheduled.

