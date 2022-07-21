FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Witnesses took the stand to recall their encounters with the Parkland shooter.

Details of the aftermath of the shooting were discussed on Thursday.

Defense attorneys did not believe this evidence to be worth showing because Nikolas Cruz already confessed to the 17 murder charges and injuring 17 people.

The state argued that the scene showed some level of planning on the shooter’s part.

Coconut Creek police officer Michael Leonard found Cruz about one hour later after the massacre.

His body-cam footage was shown to the jury.

“I began to yell commands at him,” said Leonard said on the stand. “He followed all my instructions. I had him thrown down on the ground. I asked him what his name was and he told me, ‘Nikolas Cruz.'”

In the body-cam video, Cruz told the officer he was fighting demons.

Surveillance video showed Cruz calmly walking into a Subway less than one mile away from the school to order a beverage.

John Wilford, whose sister was shot at the high school, was at the same McDonalds that Cruz walked into moments after.

“I was trying to get ahold of my sister,” said Wilford. “She wasn’t picking up.”

Wilford was unaware that his sister was lying unconscious at the school after being shot three times by Cruz.

“Nick Cruz came and sat down right next to me,” said Wilford.

Cruz was adamant about hitching a ride with him.

Wilford was only concerned about his sister when he refused to give Cruz a ride. He also stated on the stand that he had a bad feeling about Cruz.

Jurors were also shown a maroon JROTC shirt and black jeans Cruz was wearing on that day.

Prosecutors are hoping these moments after the shooting will stick with the jury when they make the final decision on whether Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison or the death penalty.

Attorneys are to have a meeting with the judge to determine whether the jurors should visit the building where the shooting took place, Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.