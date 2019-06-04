Jury selection underway in 2nd trial of North Miami officer accused of shooting unarmed therapist

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Day two of jury selection is underway in the second trial for the North Miami Police officer accused of shooting an unarmed therapist.

Officer Jonathan Aledda is headed back to the court after rejecting a plea deal on Monday that included one-year probation with no jail time.

In the deal, Aledda would also have to give up his law enforcement credentials.

Investigators said the officer shot an unarmed behavioral therapist back in 2016.

If convicted, Aledda faces over 60 years in prison.

