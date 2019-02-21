Jury selection underway for murder trial of former officer accused of shooting Corey Jones

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Selection for jury members has begun, as the murder trial for former Palm Beach Gardens police officer Nouman Raja approaches.

Raja is accused of killing Corey Jones, a man who was waiting for roadside assistance after his car broke down on Oct. 18, 2015.

He appeared in court on Thursday morning, pleading not guilty to two felony counts of manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder.

Lawyers began the process of screening two groups of 100 potential jurors for the case, which will have six jurors and four alternates.

Corey Jones was on the side of the road of Interstate 95 at around 3 a.m. while on the phone with roadside assistance, when Raja, in an unmarked car and regular clothes, walked up to Jones.

The roadside assistance call captured the interaction between the two, in which, prosecutors said, Raja never identified himself as a cop.

Jones was said to be armed at the time but never fired his gun as Raja emptied his chamber.

The first-degree murder charge Raja faces is due to him allegedly shooting Jones twice as he tried to run away.

Judge Joseph Marx of the 15th Judicial Circuit Court on Thursday morning asked potential jurors what they know about the case.

“The defendant, Nouman Raja, was a police officer with the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department when he shot Corey Jones. The shooting occurred at Palm Beach Gardens during the pre-dawn hours in the vicinity of I-95 Southbound off-ramp connecting to PGA Boulevard, next to the DoubleTree Hotel,” said Marx. “There are recordings of various aspects of this case. The defendant Raja is charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence while armed and attempted first-degree murder with a firearm.”

If found guilty on the manslaughter charge, Raja could face up to 30 years, while the first-degree murder charge carries a life sentence.

