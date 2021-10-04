MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury selection begins on Monday morning in the second trial against Robert Ribbs after a mistrial was declared on Friday.

Ribbs is accused of beating an elderly man on a Miami Metromover last September.

The 73-year old victim Eduardo Fernandez testified in the first trial, speaking about his fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Ribbs faces charges of strongarm robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.