MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury selection begins on Monday morning in the second trial against Robert Ribbs after a mistrial was declared on Friday.

Ribbs is accused of beating an elderly man on a Miami Metromover last September.

The 73-year old victim Eduardo Fernandez testified in the first trial, speaking about his fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Ribbs faces charges of strongarm robbery and aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

