Jury selection underway for case against North Miami officer charged in shooting of behavioral therapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury selection has started for the case against a North Miami Police officer charged in the shooting of an unarmed behavioral therapist.

7News cameras captured potential jury members filing into a Miami courtroom, Monday morning.

In July of 2016, Officer Jonathan Aledda shot and injured Charles Kinsey, who was in the street with 27-year-old Arnaldo Soto, a resident on the autism spectrum who had left his care facility with a silver toy truck in his hand.

Jury selection for the case against Aledda took place Monday morning, almost three years after the incident.

“The lawyers and I will be conducting jury selection,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan S. Fine.

North Miami Police responded to the scene of the two men after witnesses claimed there was a possible suicidal man with a weapon.

Kinsey was seen lying on his back on the street with his hands in the air as he said, “All he has is a toy truck. A toy truck. I am a behavior therapist at a group home.”

Radio traffic between officers revealed confusion about what Soto had in his hand, and whether he was loading a weapon.

Dispatcher: “Verify that it looks like he is loading up his gun.”

Officer 1: “He is loading up his weapon.”

Dispatcher: “All units use caution. The subject is now holding up his weapon.”

Officer 2: “Units to the south, look out for crossfire.”

Dispatcher: “Units to the south, look out for crossfire.”

Aledda was later arrested, facing charges of attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence.

