Jury selection underway for case against former North Miami officer charged in shooting of behavioral therapist

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jury selection for the case against a former North Miami Police officer charged in the shooting of an unarmed behavioral therapist has started.

In July of 2016, Officer Jonathan Aledda shot Charles Kinsey, who was with 27-year-old Arnaldo Soto, a resident who had left his care facility with a silver toy truck in hand.

Jury selection for the case against Aledda took place Monday morning, almost three years after the incident.

North Miami Police responded to the scene of the two men after witnesses claimed there was a possible suicidal man with a weapon.

Kinsey was seen lying on his back on the street with his hands in the air as he said, “All he has is a toy truck. A toy truck. I am a behavior therapist at a group home.”

Radio traffic between officers revealed confusion about what Soto had in his hand, and whether he was loading a weapon.

Aledda was later arrested, facing charges of attempted manslaughter and culpable negligence.

