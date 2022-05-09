FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jury selection is set to continue for the sentencing trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Jury selection was paused last Monday after the lead defense attorney was not in attendance.

The process has been overshadowed by confusion over the jury pool and whether dozens of them were dismissed incorrectly.

The trial is expected to start in June and last through September.

The jury would need a unanimous vote in order for Cruz to get the death penalty.

