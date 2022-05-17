(WSVN) - Jury selection in the trial of a former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy is set to begin Tuesday.

Former Deputy Jorge Sobrino was fired back in 2019 when he assaulted an inmate who was handcuffed to a hospital bed.

David O’Connell was held in North Broward Medical Center when he was attacked.

Sobrino claimed he was pushed by the former inmate.

He is being charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and could face one year of prison if convicted.

