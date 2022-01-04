(WSVN) - Jury selection is set to begin in the Dayonte Resiles murder trial.

The selection process is beginning for the second time.

In December, the judge declared a mistrial.

Resiles is accused of stabbing 59-year old Jill Su to death in an attempted robbery at her Davie home, back in 2014.

Resiles will be re-tried for first degree murder and, if convicted, could face the death penalty.

