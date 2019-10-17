Jury selection for trial of Parkland shooting suspect set to begin Jan. 27

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A tentative date for the start of jury selection in the trial of Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz has been set.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, jury selection is set to begin on Jan. 27, 2020.

Cruz faces the death penalty in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, which killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Cruz faces 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder.

