FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jury selection is currently underway for the first of two trials for the confessed Parkland shooter.

Nikolas Cruz was back in court on Wednesday as more prospective jurors are being questioned.

The trial for the alleged attack on a detention deputy is expected to start on Oct. 18.

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured Cruz attacking the deputy back in 2018.

He has since been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre case.

A date for the Parkland shooting trial has not yet been set.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.