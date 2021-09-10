PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The jury in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting case will take a tour of the place where the massacre happened.

A judge rejected a defense motion to put a stop to prosecutors’ plans to take the panel to the crime scene.

The freshman building is the site of the shooting. Broward County plans to tear down the entire structure once the trial is over.

Nikolas Cruz is charged with killing 17 students and staff on Valentine’s Day 2018.

The trial’s start date has not been set.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.