FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The jury in the Dayonte Resiles murder retrial is set to begin their first full day of deliberations.

The new set of jurors heard closing arguments, Tuesday.

Resiles is accused of murdering 59-year-old Jill Su inside her Davie home back in 2014.

His first trial ended in a mistrial back in December.

If convicted, Resiles could face the death penalty.

