FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jury deliberations continued on Monday morning in the trial of Dayonte Resiles.

He appeared in court on Sunday, as the jury deliberated for a third day.

Resiles is accused of murdering Jill Su in her Davie home back in 2014.

He was arrested for the crime but escaped in 2016 during a court hearing.

Resiles was on the run for six days.

He is facing the death penalty for Su’s death and nearly 70 more charges for his escape.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.