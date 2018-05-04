Jury decides to not press charges in 2017 fatal CVS shooting in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grand jury has decided to not press charges in a fatal 2017 shooting at a Davie CVS involving two men.

The shooting took place on Nov. 1, 2017 inside a CVS Pharmacy. Police said the shooting may have been an escalation of an altercation that sparked in the parking lot.

“I understand there may have been an argument that precluded this,” said Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle.

On Friday morning, a grand jury’s decision was announced to not press charges against the man who opened fire against the victim, Andre Smith.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.