MIAMI (WSVN) - A juror has been dismissed from the trial during the second day of deliberations of an alleged attack on the MetroMover in Miami, but the jury was sent home for the day after they could not come to a verdict.

Surveillance video captured the alleged attack in September 2020 when 73-year-old Eduardo Fernandez was brutally beaten. Following the beating, Fernandez was left with memory loss and a brain bleed.

According to police, the man in the video has been identified as Robert Ribbs, who is on trial for the attack.

On Thursday, after hours of back-and-forth and asking at least six different questions throughout the day, the jurors did not come back with a verdict. However, one juror had to be dismissed after they searched the case online.

The judge subsequently sent them home for the day.

Prosecutors begged and pleaded for the judge to not send the jury home for the day.

“We have jurors that are just getting to a point where they are not agreeing, and it is clear they are not agreeing,” a prosecutor said. “I don’t think that sleeping on it is going to make them come to any different resolution other than being absolutely exhausted and fed up with one another.”

The jury is expected to return Friday morning to continue their deliberations.

