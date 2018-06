SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A junkyard caught fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded after 10 p.m., Friday, to the scene along Southwest 224th Street and 119th Avenue.

Tires and trailers were found burning at the site, according to officials.

Crews were able to contain the fire shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

