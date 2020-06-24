Jungle Island to reopen with regulations on Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jungle Island will be welcoming guests back on Thursday with new regulations in place.

The park will reopen to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the new guidelines implemented in the park include:

Daily park capacity will be reduced to 50%.

Six-foot makers and social distancing signs have been placed throughout the park.

Frequently touched surfaces will be regularly disinfected.

Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the park.

Jungle Island guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask while at the park, with the exception of children under the age of two and those who have trouble breathing due to a chronic health condition.

The park will be extending a 50% discount on park admission to all healthcare workers.

To find out more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.