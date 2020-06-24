Jungle Island to reopen with regulations on Thursday

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jungle Island will be welcoming guests back on Thursday with new regulations in place.
The park will reopen to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some of the new guidelines implemented in the park include:
- Daily park capacity will be reduced to 50%.
- Six-foot makers and social distancing signs have been placed throughout the park.
- Frequently touched surfaces will be regularly disinfected.
- Hand sanitizing stations have been placed throughout the park.
Jungle Island guests and employees will be required to wear a face mask while at the park, with the exception of children under the age of two and those who have trouble breathing due to a chronic health condition.
The park will be extending a 50% discount on park admission to all healthcare workers.
