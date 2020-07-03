Jungle Island closes once again under Miami-Dade County emergency order

Related Restrictions in South Florida for July 4th weekend

MIAMI (WSVN) - After reopening its doors for just a little over a week, Jungle Island will once again close.

The announcement was made on Friday morning that the park will close, effective immediately, under Miami-Dade County’s new emergency order.

Jungle Island reopened with regulations on June 25 for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The park will be closed to the public until further notice.

