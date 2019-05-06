Jungle Island celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week with annual pass giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jungle Island is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week by giving teachers in Miami-Dade County free annual passes for 2019.

Educators in public and private schools throughout the county will receive unlimited access to the park through Dec. 31.

The general admission passes will also include access to the pop-up attraction Adventure Bay.

“It is an honor to be able to open our doors to Miami school teachers who play a pivotal role in educating future innovators,” said Jungle Island General Manager Curtis Crider.

Jungle Island’s free annual pass giveaway is limited to one pass per teacher.

Teacher Appreciation Week takes place May 6 through 10, but educators will be able to pick up their passes any day throughout the year during regular park hours. A valid school ID or proof of employment must be provided.

