Jungle Island celebrates Orangutan twins’ Sweet 16 with park-wide bash

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jungle Island threw a Sweet 16 birthday bash for its popular twin Orangutans, and everyone inside of the park was invited.

Peanut and pumpkin will be turning 16 on Monday.

Longtime caregiver Linda Jacobs shared how Saturday’s birthday bash is extraordinary.

“Twins are very rare,” Jacobs said. “They are only the third set of twins to be born into captivity and survive, so the fact that we have a set of twins that are turning 16 are just amazing.”

The Orangutans’ cage was decked out with decorations, and the two got to enjoy a special cake.

