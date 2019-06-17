Jungle Island celebrates Father’s Day with free admission

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jungle Island brought back a Father’s Day tradition for the special holiday.

The eco-adventure attraction offered free admission for dads, Sunday.

The park treated dads and their kids to a classic car showcase among other amenities but had a change of plans due to the wet weather.

“We thought there might be an opportunity to maybe see some things but it was pouring,” said Giuseppe Hernandez, a guest at the park. “So it was a quick U-turn back outside.”

It didn’t stop some dads from enjoying over 350 rare animals, shows and some craft beer.

The park now includes new features like escape rooms and a flight simulation experience.

