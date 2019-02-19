Jungle Island celebrates birth of baby capuchin monkey

MIAMI (WSVN) - There’s a new member of the family at Jungle Island in Miami.

The park is celebrating the birth of a new baby capuchin monkey, Tuesday.

The monkey doesn’t have a name yet, and you can help pick one.

There’s a social media contest where people can choose from three celebrity chef-inspired names.

The baby monkey will make his public debut at the South Beach Wine and Food Festival’s Fun and Fit as a Family Event on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.