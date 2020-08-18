Jump drive containing 300 votes from Coconut Creek voting precinct fails

COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Supervisor of Elections has reported a technical issue with one precinct’s vote tally in Florida’s primary election.

A jump drive containing about 300 votes from a precinct in Coconut Creek has failed.

As a result, staff are physically driving those 300 ballots to the voting equipment center, so they can be counted by hand.

Officials are still counting thousands of mail-in ballots that were delivered on Tuesday.

