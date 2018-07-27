July Critical Mass to cause traffic delays in Miami, Miami Beach

MIAMI (WSVN) - Traffic will be worse than usual due to Critical Mass through Miami and Miami Beach, Friday night.

If you’re planning on going to Miami Beach or coming from there to the mainland, you might expect to be held up by traffic due to the mass of cyclists riding their bikes through Miami tonight.

The monthly cycling event is scheduled for Friday July 27, beginning at 7:15 p.m., and draws thousands of cyclists to ride through different neighborhoods.

The event will begin at Government Center in downtown Miami and make its way through neighborhoods, including Wynwood and Overtown, before crossing the 79th Street Causeway to the beach. The group will then pedal through North Bay Village, head south on Indian Creek Drive, turn west at Dade Boulevard and cross the Venetian Causeway.

The Miami Beach Police Department said it will have officers stationed at key intersections during the ride. The ride is expected to tie up traffic for a couple of hours.

