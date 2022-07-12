FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Pre-trial motions are scheduled to continue against Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz.

The judge is expected to hear arguments regarding all pending motions from both the state and defense, Tuesday.

The topic of discussion last week was the number of pictures and videos that will be allowed during the trial.

The defense argues that it could affect the verdict, while the state says now is “not the time for the motion” since the judge has yet to hear testimonies.

Open arguments are set for next Monday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.