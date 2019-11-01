Judge to decide whether Lauderhill store owner firing at customer with AK-47 was self-defense

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill convenience store owner who claims he fired an AK-47 towards a customer in self defense may have to wait until next week for a judge’s ruling on the case.

Andrew Reir, the defense attorney for Saf Ahmad, said the case falls under Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law.

Surveillance video from Christmas Eve 2017 showed Ahmad firing several rounds from the front door of his store.

“Together, these men possess at least three guns while Jason Morris had no guns, no knives,” prosecutor Kristen Gomes said Friday in court.

Reir said since the shooting was in self defense, the aggravated battery charges against him should be dropped.

“Jason Morris, he is a walking, talking picture textbook of why there’s a Stand Your Ground Law,” Reir said.

Morris entered Ahmad’s store and immediately picked a fight, according to attorneys.

When he was asked to leave, Morris became even more angry. Surveillance video captured him kicking over a garbage can, throwing another at the front door and doing doughnuts in his car.

Ahmad said Morris then threw something else that sounded like a gun.

However, Morris testified in court that he was not armed.

Gomes asked, “Do you have a gun on you?”

“No, I don’t,” Morris replied.

“Do you have a gun on your waist?” Gomes asked.

“No,” Morris said.

Saying he feared for his life, Ahmad fired his own guns. He first fired a pistol, which jammed, and then fired the AK-47.

One of the bullets would hit Morris, who crashed his car not far away from the scene.

“I couldn’t stop the car, so I pulled the car into a tree,” Morris said.

Testimony in the case continued past 6 p.m., and the defense has started their portion of the hearing, which could go into next week.

