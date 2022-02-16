PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has set a date for the sentencing trial of confessed Parkland killer Nikolas Cruz.

After numerous delays, the judge announced that jury selection will begin April 4.

Cruz has already pleaded guilty, and jurors in this proceeding are only tasked with deciding whether the now 23-year-old gets life behind bars or the death sentence.

Cruz killed 17 students and staff on Valentine’s Day four years ago at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

