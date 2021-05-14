Judge says no crime committed after police arrest man traveling in van covered in anti-Semitic phrases

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police arrested a suspect allegedly behind an anti-Semitic message on a van, but a judge ruled he did nothing wrong.

All charges have been dropped against 33-year-old Joseph Bounds who traveled from Denver, Colorado to South Florida.

Video of the van showed messages such as “Hitler was right” and “Jews killed Jesus” sprayed on its body.

Police said during a traffic stop, Bounds, who was a passenger, stepped too close to traffic as he recorded what was happening.

When officers told him to move, they said, he refused to comply.

He was arrested for resisting and failure to obey an officer.

On Wednesday, the van drove slowly by a rally for peace in Israel in Boca Raton.

Bounds appeared before a judge on Friday morning and there was no mention of what was written on the van.

While his time in South Florida may have offended a lot of people, the judge found Bounds did not break the law.

“It’s smacks to me. They didn’t like being filmed, that’s what this smacks to me of,” the judge said, “so Joseph listen, there’s prosecutors who will read this and kind of agree with the reading between the lines like me, and they’re going to dismiss this case, so you’re about to be released.”

Bounds is expected to be released soon.

