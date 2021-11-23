HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - All bets are off when it comes to expanding gambling in South Florida.

Online betting was supposed to take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Hollywood, but a federal judge took an issue with a gambling compact.

The compact allows online sports betting throughout the state of Florida.

The tribe said the servers were on tribal land which would follow federal law, but the judge is saying otherwise.

A judge ruled on Monday that the deal forged by the state and the Seminole tribe violates federal law.

The 30-year gambling compact gave the Seminoles control over sports betting in the state and allowed Vegas-styled games at the Hard Rock casinos.

In exchange, the tribe will pay the state $2.5 billion over the first five years of the deal — which sparked several lawsuits.

“This is expansion of gaming,” said District 113 State Rep. Michael Grieco. “A vote for this compact is an expansion of gaming.”

Critics argued that the deal went against Amendment 3, which gave voters the say over gambling.

Now, a judge is sending both parties back to negotiating table.

“I would imagine that’s gonna be appealed,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We got a deal that is gonna be very good for the state. They wanted to do the sports, and so we said, ‘Fine,’ and the reason why I said that is because it would probably pass on a referendum anyway. Then, if a company gets it, the tribe gets it anyways.”

Critics of the compact are celebrating. Meantime, the tribe said they are looking at their options.

The state believes this ruling will be appealed.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.