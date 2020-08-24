Judge rules that Florida order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional

Image by Wokandapix from Pixabay

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has ruled that an order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen is unconstitutional.

Circuit Judge Charles Dodson issued the ruling Monday.

The ruling comes after the Florida Education Commissioner signed an executive order in July requiring schools to reopen in August.

That order was then challenged by the Florida Education Association, who said the order violated Florida’s Constitution, which requires schools to be safe and secure.

After a hearing spanning several days, Dodson sided with the FEA.

“The Order is unconstitutional to the extent it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school boards decision making with respect to reopening brick and mortar schools, and conditions funding on an approved reopening plan with a start date in August,” the ruling reads.

The judge’s full order is below.
Download

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending