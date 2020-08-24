Judge rules that Florida order to reopen brick-and-mortar schools is unconstitutional

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has ruled that an order requiring brick-and-mortar schools to reopen is unconstitutional.

Circuit Judge Charles Dodson issued the ruling Monday.

FEA appreciates that Judge Dodson has granted our motion for a temporary injunction against Commissioner Corcoran’s executive order. Districts’ hands will not be tied as we continue the fight to protect students and educators in our public schools. Press avail will be at 3:45pm. — Florida Education Association (@FloridaEA) August 24, 2020

The ruling comes after the Florida Education Commissioner signed an executive order in July requiring schools to reopen in August.

That order was then challenged by the Florida Education Association, who said the order violated Florida’s Constitution, which requires schools to be safe and secure.

After a hearing spanning several days, Dodson sided with the FEA.

“The Order is unconstitutional to the extent it arbitrarily disregards safety, denies local school boards decision making with respect to reopening brick and mortar schools, and conditions funding on an approved reopening plan with a start date in August,” the ruling reads.

The judge’s full order is below.

Download Previous Next

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.