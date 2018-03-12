Judge rules surveillance video from Stoneman Douglas shooting will be released

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video that recorded the scene outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the Feb. 14 shooting will be released.

A judged ruled the exterior surveillance video at Stoneman Douglas could be released fairly soon, as of Monday.

There is a stay on the order until Thursday to allow anyone to make an appeal.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said they anticipate the release will be at the end of the week.

BSO officials also said they need to obscure the faces of minors who may be on the tapes.

