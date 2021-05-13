Judge rules in favor of two BSO deputies fired after Parkland shooting

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has ruled in favor of two former Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who were fired after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The SunSentinel reports that Broward Circuit Judge Keathan Frink upheld the decision by two arbitrators that ruled that former deputies Brian Miller and Joshua Stambaugh should be rehired and that they are entitled to back pay and other benefits.

“Judge Fink’s decision today solidifies that Sgt. Miller and Deputy Stambaugh were terminated improperly,” said BSO deputy Jeff Bell, President at Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association, in a statement. “Deadlines are set for specific reasons and the Sheriff’s Office must adhere to those same guidelines as we demand from the citizens of Broward County. ”

The two arbitrators previously determined that both deputies had been fired too late.

State law says discipline against law enforcement officers must occur within 180 days of an investigation’s completion. One arbitrator ruled that Stambaugh had been fired 13 days too late, and another arbitrator ruled that Miller had been fired two days too late.

An arbitrator has not ruled yet in a third case involving another fired deputy, Edward Eason, the SunSentinel reports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

