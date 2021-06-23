MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge’s ruling has stopped the alcohol ban previously placed on Miami Beach’s entertainment district.

The city recently informed bar and restaurant owners that they could no longer serve alcohol until 5 a.m., but instead had to stop at 2 a.m.

The Clevelander sued the city after the law went into effect on May 22.

This week, a judge ruled in favor of the Clevelander saying during the lawsuit, the city cannot limit the hours for serving alcohol.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was not happy with the court’s decision. He said it does not create a safe environment.

“This is a public safety issue,” he said. “This area has become far too chaotic. There’s too much disorder and all-night partying has created a sense of anything goes, and that puts our police, our residents and our visitors at risk. We’re going to do whatever we can to protect our community.”

Chase Ceoso, who lives in Miami, was elated by the news.

“This is Miami, so we’re just having fun, like always,” he said. “No sleeping. This is a city that doesn’t sleep, so hey, you can drink all night, all morning and just chill out because people out here can get crazy.”

Terry Walsh, a South Beach resident, wasn’t excited after hearing about the latest ruling.

“[I prefer] 2 a.m. than the 5 [a.m.] because it’s out of control,” he said. “As a resident, I wish they would put that back into effect.”

The order was placed to prevent the uptick in violence in the area.

On Wednesday afternoon, there will be a meeting where city leaders discuss making Ocean Drive a pedestrian-only street.

Though alcohol sale times have returned to ending at 5 a.m., the city is now appealing the ruing.

