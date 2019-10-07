Judge rescinds punishment for man who failed to appear for jury duty

Deandre Somerville, 21, learned the hard way, why you can't miss jury duty.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who served 10 days in jail after he missed jury duty will no longer face any punishment.

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Palm Beach County Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes rescinded the punishment for 21-year-old Deandre Somerville.

According to WPTV, Somerville was sentenced to 10 days in jail, a year of probation and 150 hours of community service after he missed jury duty.

Then on Friday, the judge ordered Somerville to serve only three months of probation instead of a year and to become a local spokesperson for jury misconduct and its consequences.

However, on Monday, the judge changed his mind and said “upon reflection” over the weekend, he didn’t want Somerville to face any further heat over the matter. He then rescinded the punishment for Somerville and vacated the community service hours, the Sun Sentinel reported.

“Given the abundant publicity surrounding Mr. Somerville’s case, I have concluded that the importance of a sworn juror abiding by the law has been made clear,” Kastrenakes wrote. “Therefore, there exists no reason to continue Mr. Somerville on probation.”

