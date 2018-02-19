Judge releases DCF records of accused Stoneman Douglas High shooter

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has decided to release the Department of Children and Families records involving the man accused of killing 17 people in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The judge made the decision to release the information Monday. The judge also said they will redact the names of the DCF workers involved but not their titles.

“If there are shortcomings in DCF, the public has a right to know,” the judge said.

According to CNN, the 2016 report said that following a breakup with a girlfriend, Cruz began cutting his arms.

The DCF report noted how Cruz announced his plans to buy a gun, put racial slurs and hate symbols on his backpack, and detailed how he suffered from depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism. Despite Cruz’s behavior, the report concluded the “final level of risk is low.”

DCF said they wanted the records released, and they believed the public should see them. The judge ultimately agreed with them, saying, “[The] public has a right to know whether this tragedy could have been prevented. [The] public has a right to know the information and evaluate the agencies that interacted with Nikolas Cruz.”

This comes after Cruz appeared in court Monday afternoon, as his defense attorneys argued for the sealing of certain documents in Cruz’s case. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer said she was in favor of openness whenever possible.

During his court appearance, Cruz kept his head down and did not appear to make eye contact with the judge or others in the courtroom. However, he responded briefly to someone on the defense team.

Monday’s court appearance was Cruz’s second time in front of a judge. Last week, he went before a bond court judge and was denied bond.

Cruz’s attorneys said their client will plead guilty immediately if the death penalty is taken off the table. However, the state attorney released a statement over the weekend which read, “This certainly is the type of case the death penalty was designed for. This was a highly calculated and premeditated murder of 17 people and the attempted murder of everyone in that school.”

“A long, drawn-out trial is not in the best interest of this community,” Cruz’s public defender said, adding that Cruz should get life in prison instead of the death penalty.

No formal decision has been made on if the prosecution will pursue the death penalty.

