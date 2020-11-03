Judge orders sweep of USPS offices in Miami-Dade for mail-in ballots

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has ordered a sweep of U.S. Post Office facilities in Miami-Dade for mail-in ballots.

The order comes one week after cellphone video showed absentee ballots sitting unattended in the USPS office in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Christina White said voting in the county has gone smoothly Tuesday.

“There’s no issues here. We’ve had a pretty smooth Election Day,” she said.

Now she’s reviewing the last of the absentee ballots that arrived, making sure they’re signed and that the signatures match what’s on record.

For the past 19 days, White’s office has been processing more than a million absentee ballots and ballots from early voting.

“It’s a big difference than other states because we’re already able to start tabulating and getting those results into the system so that we can release them so early,” White said.

Last week, 48 absentee ballots were spotted sitting in a USPS office in Southwest Miami-Dade. On Tuesday, a federal judge ordered postal facilities where USPS is underperforming be swept for absentee ballots.

White said she is confident that has been done in Miami-Dade County.

“I’ve had every assurance from the postal facilities’ supervisors and our contacts there that they did not only do a sweep today but they’ve been doing sweeps for the last several days, so they’ve given me that assurance, and I do believe that we’ll receive all ballots destined for my office by today at 7 p.m.,” she said.

Her office needs to count last-minute absentee ballots that arrived on Tuesday and ballots from the tens of thousands that voted in person.

“So how long we’re going to be tabulating into the night, I don’t know quite yet because voters have until 7 p.m. to drop their ballot off, so that really depends on the volume,” White said.

