Judge orders attorneys for Parkland school shooting suspect to remain on case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge ordered the attorneys representing Parkland school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz to remain on the case.

The Broward County public defenders claimed Cruz was no longer legally indigent after he became eligible for a large amount of money that would come from his step mother, who had passed away.

He was eligible to collect approximately $432,000 before taxes from his step mother’s annuity.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ordered the attorneys to keep representing Cruz, a decision that families of the victims involved in the shooting are in favor of, so the trial would not be delayed.

His defense attorneys claimed that if he were to get that payout, they no longer had to defend him since he would no longer be classified as indigent.

Cruz has stated he wants any money he receives from his mother or her estate to be given to the victims.

