Judge orders $500K bond for Zachary Cruz following trespassing charge at Stoneman Douglas

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County judge has ordered a $500,000 bond for the brother of admitted Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz, following his arrest for trespassing on the Stoneman Douglas campus.

Zachary Cruz, 18, was originally given a $25 bond for the trespassing charge, after deputies said he rode his skateboard through the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus on Monday afternoon, getting past locked gates.

Prosecutors asked for a $750,000 bond instead, arguing the latest incident has “terrorized” students and parents at the school. They also noted that he admitted to visiting the school two other times since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Judge Kim Theresa Mollica set the bond at $500,000, and ordered Cruz to wear an ankle monitor with GPS. She also ordered him to stay one mile away from the Stoneman Douglas campus if he is released, along with ordering a mental health evaluation.

According to the arrest report, Zachary Cruz told deputies he wanted to “reflect on the school shooting and soak it in.” Deputies said officials had previously warned him to stay away from the school.

During the court appearance, prosecutors said Zachary Cruz has visited his brother three times in jail, and was heard discussing how “popular” Nikolas is following the shooting. Prosecutors also said they discussed starting a pen pal or fan club for Nikolas.

Cruz’s public defense attorneys argued the initial $25 bond is standard for trespassing charges, and said prosecutors want to punish Zachary “for who he’s related to” by asking for a high bond.

