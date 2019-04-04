Judge dismisses Former Broward Sheriff Israel’s case against Gov. DeSantis

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Circuit Court Judge has dismissed former Broward Sheriff Scott Israel’s case against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The decision made on Thursday comes three days after DeSantis’ legal team filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Israel filed the lawsuit saying he was unjustly removed from his elected position by DeSantis on Jan. 11.

DeSantis’ decision to suspend Israel was said to be due to neglect of duty and incompetence.

The judge said the Florida State Senate would be the one to affirm or overturn DeSantis’ decision of Israel’s suspension.

Israel’s attorneys released a statement on his behalf following the ruling:

Today, Sheriff Israel is disappointed with the Circuit Court’s dismissal of his constitutional challenge to Governor DeSantis’ suspension order.

While we value Judge Haimes’ studied decision, the constitutionality of Sheriff Israel’s suspension will be tested in Florida’s appellate courts. The Governor’s overreach of the limited suspension authority has never before been used to replace a political opponent at the urging of the National Rifle Association. The Governor’s disagreement with Sheriff Israel’s decisions is not a basis to remove him from office. Only the voters of Broward County, who overwhelmingly elected Scott Israel as Sheriff, should have the authority to decide who is their elected Sheriff. The Fourth District Court of Appeal will be asked to decide this important constitutional question.

Sheriff Israel remains duty-bound to serve his community as decided by the voters of Broward County.

