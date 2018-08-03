Judge denies Nikolas Cruz defense team’s request to block report on school records

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County judge has denied a request by Nikolas Cruz’s attorneys to block a report based on his education records.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Cruz’s attorneys appeared in court Friday morning and asked Judge Elizabeth Scherer to block the release of a redacted independent report on his school records, which would show how the school district handled his time at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and other schools.

The school district previously redacted the 70-page report to comply with federal student privacy laws.

Before Friday’s hearing, a civil judge ruled that the report was allowed to be released.

Cruz’s defense team argued that the release could hurt efforts to gather an impartial jury.

Cruz is on trial for a mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas, on Feb. 14, where 17 students and staff lost their lives. He has confessed to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.