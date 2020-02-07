Judge denies bond to firefighter who allegedly shot man in Cooper City

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a firefighter who allegedly shot a man during a block party in Cooper City on Super Bowl Sunday.

Margate-Coconut Creek Fire Rescue Lt. Lorne Brown, 39, appeared in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

The shooting happened near Southwest 91st Terrace and 52nd Court at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 2.

According to Simeon Brown, the victim, he accidentally drove through a block party that was being thrown by residents. He said they set up cones and barricades, but the victim was there to take his girlfriend home, who lives a block over.

After the couple went through a barricade, a second car with Simeon’s brother and another woman drove through, and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said, someone kicked that car as they drove through.

According to deputies, after dropping off one of the cars, the victims returned to the incident location, and when they returned, the victim said the off-duty firefighter pointed a gun at them.

“[I] cut the wheel right, and I try to speed off,” Brown said. “When I cut the wheel right, he steps to the left. Now, we’re — you know what I’m saying — he’s basically next to me. That’s when the two shots were fired, and I just noticed the windows just shatter. I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot,’ and my arm just went limp. Like, I couldn’t feel anything in my arm, so I’m like, ‘Oh, I got shot! I got shot!’ The dude tackles me, right, so I fall, tackles me and there on top of me, so my face is to the ground and stuff. I’m screaming, ‘I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe! I can’t breathe! Sir, I can’t breathe!’ He says, ‘Oh, we don’t care. We should have killed you.'”

However, Michael Dutko, the attorney representing the firefighter, said that Florida’s Stand Your Ground law applies because Brown was in fear for his life.

“By application of the Stand Your Ground law, one could argue that no charges should be filed as a result of this: a man who’s in fear of his life,” he said.

No one in Simeon’s car had a weapon, and they all called 911.

However, there is a difference of stories between the victim and the suspect.

Dutko said they were speeding through the neighborhood, and, at one point, they ran over a child’s bicycle. The victim, however, has denied the attorney’s claims.

The firefighter faces several charges, including premeditated murder and remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail.

