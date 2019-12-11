Judge denies bond for man accused of murder on Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge has ruled that a man accused of murdering a bicyclist on the Rickenbacker Causeway in Miami will remain in jail without bond until his trial.

Kadel Piedrahita, 41, appeared in court at the Richard E. Gerstein Justice Building for a hearing on Wednesday.

“As a human being, we make mistakes,” Piedrahita said. “If you would consider to give me one chance and for me to go home.”

On the morning of Aug. 14, Piedrahita — with his camera rolling — could be seen following a group of bicyclists that included his son. Soon after, the 41-year-old would get into a confrontation with one of the cyclists that would lead to a shooting.

Alexis Palencia, 48, would succumb to his injuries.

Prosecutors played a Facebook video during court. In the video, the alleged shooter threatened the victim, and prosecutors said it was murder.

However, Sabino Jauregui, Piedrahita’s attorney, claimed his client was defending himself after he was punched by the other man.

“He did what he had to do to defend himself,” Jauregui said. “He fired a single shot, waited for police and called 911.”

In the end, the judge would side with the prosecution.

The 41-year-old’s wife and children would leave the courtroom without saying a word.

The judge said if new evidence was presented, he might reconsider his decision.

Piedrahita’s trial is set for Jan. 6.

