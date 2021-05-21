Judge denies bail for Fort Lauderdale double shooting suspect

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect involved in a Fort Lauderale double shooting had been denied bail.

Carlos Diaz Mieses, 24, appeared in a Broward County courtroom on Friday. The judge ordered to keep him behind bars without bond.

Mieses allegedly pulled the trigger on two of his coworkers after an argument last Friday.

Paramedics would head to Good Greek Moving and Storage, on Southwest 12th Avenue and 33rd Street, to transport the injured victims to the hospital.

