MIAMI (WSVN) - A judge declared a mistrial in the case of a brutal attack on an elderly man on the MetroMover in Miami.

The attack occurred in September of 2020 and left 73-year-old Eric Fernandez hospitalized for several days.

Robert Ribbs is accused of being the man behind the attack and leaving Fernandez with a fractured skull and bleeding in his brain.

Ribbs is facing robbery and battery charges.

On Friday, the jury was unable to come to an agreement on the verdict, so the case will now have to go back to trial in front of a new jury.

The new trial date has not yet been set.

