Judge: 9-year-old with rare form of epilepsy allowed back into school

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a young girl with a rare form of epilepsy has won their fight in a legal battle with Broward County Public Schools district.

7News launched an investigation into the situation back in March, when the district would not allow 9-year-old Jilliana Geller to attend school because of the medicine she needed.

She has a severe form of epilepsy known as Dravet syndrome.

Geller experiences seizures at times and when one starts she needs a dose of her medicine called Diastat. If her seizures persist, she needs a second dose but the district would not allow a school nurse to administer the second dose to her.

Her neurologist said it was safe but she was forced out of the school for months.

Geller’s family took Broward County Public Schools to court and won.

This was one of the stories this year that made me the most upset. After such a long and hard fight — I just found out the family won. A judge has ruled the Broward School District must allow the 9-year-old with epilepsy to attend school and must give her the medicine she needs. https://t.co/pZU0cDe1Xh — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 20, 2019

The judge ordered the district must give the girl the seizure medicine and allow her to enroll in school next year.

Broward County Public Schools was also ordered to pay Geller’s family for the classes she missed.

