JSO: Everyone onboard crashed plane in Jacksonville accounted for

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – A commercial jet carrying 142 passengers has fallen into the St. John’s River near the Naval Air Station at Jacksonville International Airport.

The U.S. Navy said the aircraft, identified as a Boeing 737, went down at around 9:40 p.m., Friday.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down in shallow water and every person onboard is alive and accounted for.

Navy officials said the aircraft originated from its Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Naval Station and is operated by Miami Air.

Miami Air is a charter service that operates the 737 aircraft out of Miami International Airport. The company is known to transport sports teams and work some government contracts.

Initial reports state that the aircraft skidded off the end of the runway upon landing, and that’s when it landed in the river.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said officials are working to control the jet fuel in the water.

Rescue operations are underway to extract all of the people onboard the aircraft.

3. Teams working to control jet fuel in the water. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

