JSO: 21 hospitalized after plane slides into river at Jacksonville NAS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – A commercial jet carrying 142 passengers from Cuba ended up in a river at the end of a runway at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, sending 21 people to local hospitals.

The U.S. Navy said the aircraft, identified as a Boeing 737, went into the St. John’s River at around 9:40 p.m., Friday.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the plane went down in shallow water and every person onboard is alive and accounted for.

Early Saturday morning, rescue operations were underway to extract all of the people onboard the aircraft.

Rescue crews transported 21 adults to area hospitals in good condition.

Navy officials said the aircraft originated from its Guantanamo Bay, Cuba Naval Station and is operated by Miami Air.

Miami Air is a charter service that operates the 737 aircraft out of Miami International Airport. The company is known to transport sports teams and work some government contracts.

Miami Air 737 ran off the runway into river at the Jacksonville Naval Station. (Not Jacksonville International) Both runways there are close to the Saint Johns River. pic.twitter.com/HVy3IZnklN — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) May 4, 2019

Initial reports state that the aircraft skidded off the end of the runway upon landing, and that’s when it landed in the river.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said officials are working to control the jet fuel in the water.

3. Teams working to control jet fuel in the water. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 4, 2019

